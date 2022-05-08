PAU student found hanging inside hostel room, leaves behind note

A 20-year old student of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room, Saturday, police said.

Ludhiana police said they have recovered a note in which she mentioned some reasons for taking the extreme step. Police said that in the note the student, identified as Renu Bala (20), has mentioned that her family had already spent a lot of money on her and she didn’t want them to spend more money. In the note, she also has requested her father to stop consuming alcohol after her death. She also mentions about the studies of her brother and wrote that her parents should now concentrate on getting the best education for him.

The student, in the note, also says she wanted to start an NGO for social service.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 5.15pm when the student’s roommate returned home after running some errands and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, following which she immediately raised the alarm.

Police said Bala belonged to Pathankot district and was a second-year B.Tech student of Food and Technology, College of Agriculture, at PAU. She was residing in Hostel number 11 of the university.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO, PAU police station, said that the girl shared her room with three other students, two of who had gone to their homes, while the third was out for some work when the inicent took place.

“We suspect that the reason behind the student taking the extreme step is financial problem in the family. In the suicide note, she has asked her parents to forgive her and mentioned that they had already spent a lot of money and she did not want to add any more financial burden on them. She has also mentioned about the education of her brother and the alcohol problem of her father. We are waiting for her family to record their statement,” said the SHO.

The body of the victim has been sent to Civil hospital for an autopsy.

The incident has left other students as well as staff of the university in shock because the victim was said to be a bright student. Students said that Bala was also very active in all protests which were organized by students and was an active participant in theatre and other activities.