Friday, Jan 06, 2023

PAU inks pact for paddy straw biogas plant

Dr Rajan Aggarwal, head, department of renewable energy engineering, PAU, said that paddy straw can be digested by anaerobic means for the production of biogas as a fuel for the kitchen as well as power generation

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU and a representative of Sun Energy Power Engineering Corporation of Sangrur signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), (Express Photo)
PAU inks pact for paddy straw biogas plant
The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with Sun Energy Power Engineering Corporation, Sangrur, for the commercialization of paddy straw based biogas plant made up of Mild Steel (MS) sheet (above the ground) technology, designed and developed under the Scheme “All India Co-ordinated Research Project on Energy in Agriculture and Agro-based Industries (AICRP on EAAI)” as well as funded by ICAR.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU and a representative of Sun Energy Power Engineering Corporation of Sangrur signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA), as per which the University offers non-exclusive rights to the firm for making paddy straw based biogas plant, made up of mild steel sheet (above the ground), within India.

Dr Rajan Aggarwal, head, department of renewable energy engineering, PAU, said that paddy straw can be digested by anaerobic means for the production of biogas as a fuel for the kitchen as well as power generation; it is one of the viable options for ex-situ management of paddy straw. He said the latest method of anaerobic digestion i.e. dry fermentation of organic wastes can be carried out, which requires little labour and produces biogas over three months.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 04:05 IST
