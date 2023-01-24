PAU releases schedule of Kisan Melas to be held in March

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana has released the itinerary of the series of seven Kisan Melas (Farmers’ fairs) to be held in March.

As per the itinerary shared, the series will kick start with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar on March 2 followed by Ballowal Saunkhri, Gurdaspur and Faridkot on March 7, 10 and 14, respectively.

Kisan Melas at Rauni in Patiala and Bathinda will be organised on March 16 and 21, respectively. The concluding two-day Kisan Mela at PAU campus, Ludhiana is slated for March 24 and 25.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, observed that agricultural expansion with thrust on economic growth by addressing the challenges of natural resource depletion and climate crisis is a research-priority of PAU. In the contemporary times, farmers need to be sustainability-minded and the Kisan Melas for Kharif Crops shall be promoting agricultural sustainability, he added.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, informed that the preparations are afoot at PAU for the successful and smooth organization of the Kisan Melas for the farmers who are our most valuable assets. Their encouragement and energetic participation fuels PAU to be on its toes and remain in-tune with the ever-changing and ever-evolving needs of the farming community, he remarked.