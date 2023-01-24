scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

PAU releases schedule of Kisan Melas to be held in March

The concluding two-day Kisan Mela at PAU campus, Ludhiana is slated for March 24 and 25.

Addressing a press briefing here on Monday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that Washington shares an “exceptionally deep partnership” with New Delhi based on values that are common to both the US and Indian democracies. (File)

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana has released the itinerary of the series of seven Kisan Melas (Farmers’ fairs) to be held in March.

As per the itinerary shared, the series will kick start with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar on March 2 followed by Ballowal Saunkhri, Gurdaspur and Faridkot on March 7, 10 and 14, respectively.

Kisan Melas at Rauni in Patiala and Bathinda will be organised on March 16 and 21, respectively. The concluding two-day Kisan Mela at PAU campus, Ludhiana is slated for March 24 and 25.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, observed that agricultural expansion with thrust on economic growth by addressing the challenges of natural resource depletion and climate crisis is a research-priority of PAU. In the contemporary times, farmers need to be sustainability-minded and the Kisan Melas for Kharif Crops shall be promoting agricultural sustainability, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
More from Chandigarh

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, informed that the preparations are afoot at PAU for the successful and smooth organization of the Kisan Melas for the farmers who are our most valuable assets. Their encouragement and energetic participation fuels PAU to be on its toes and remain in-tune with the ever-changing and ever-evolving needs of the farming community, he remarked.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:43 IST
Next Story

Saudi Arabia’s investment fund tried to buy Formula One, valued it at $20 billion dollars: Report

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close