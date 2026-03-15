Ballowal Kisan Mela: PAU recommends new vegetable, fruit varieties to boost crop diversification

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recommended several improved vegetable, fruit and field crop varieties to farmers to encourage diversification towards high-value crops during the Sauni (Kharif) Kisan Mela organised at the Regional Research Station (RRS), Ballowal Saunkhri in SBS Nagar district.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated the mela organised under the theme “Kheti Vibhinnata Apnao, Wadmulla Vataavaran Bachao” (Adopt Agricultural Diversification, Protect the Environment).

Addressing the gathering, Gosal emphasised the urgent need for crop diversification to conserve depleting groundwater resources and highlighted the potential of ginger cultivation in the Kandi belt.

During the technical session, PAU scientists highlighted improved vegetable varieties suitable for the Kandi region. The hybrid muskmelon variety MH-56 was recommended for its yield of about 90-95 quintals per acre and higher sweetness. For protected cultivation, hybrid brinjal variety PCDH-1, a seedless type yielding about 40 quintals per acre, was suggested for net polyhouses.