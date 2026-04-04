PAU develops mustard variety to produce healthier version of oil

As the global market frowns upon mustard oil calling it an unsafe cooking medium due to its high erucic acid content, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) scientists, in a bid to overcome health concerns linked to traditional varieties, have developed a mustard variety that has permissible amounts of the acid.
The university has developed a range of improved Gobhi Sarson (Brassica napus) lines under its “00” or double-zero programme, aimed at reducing harmful components such as erucic acid and glucosinolates. These varieties meet international canola-quality standards, containing less than 2% erucic acid and under 30 micro moles per gram of glucosinolates. The GSC-7 variety is harmless, Vice Chancellor of PAU, Dr SS Gosal told The Indian Express.
Erucic acid has been a major concern in traditional mustard oil. Earlier animal studies linked high consumption of erucic acid to heart-related issues, particularly fat accumulation in heart muscle. While human evidence remains debated, countries like the United States adopted a precautionary approach, restricting edible oils with high erucic acid levels. As a result, conventional mustard oil is not widely approved for cooking there, prompting the global shift toward low-erucic “canola” oils. We have been importing canola oil for the health benefits. Now, we will have our own home-grown cooking oil. We need to spread the message,” Dr Gosal said.
Against this backdrop, PAU’s new varieties aim to make mustard oil both safer and globally acceptable, he added. The PAU has completed trials of the new mustard variety named GSC-7, which has now been introduced in selected areas, including regions affected by last year’s floods where seeds were distributed free of cost. “We distributed these seeds in the areas where floods had hit. This was a part of our initiate to provide seeds free of cost to flood-affected farmers,” he said.
The development carries particular significance for consumers who avoid mustard oil due to fears about rising uric acid or cholesterol. The new variety directly addresses these concerns. “People who fear that using mustard oil in cooking may increase their erucic acid or cholesterol now have good news,” said Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.S. Gosal. “Keeping in mind the shortcomings of traditional mustard and the components considered harmful for health, we have developed this new variety and are working to expand its area. The 00 mustard oil will be available in the market this season with farmers sowing it in some parts.”
He added that the crop is non-GM and performs better than conventional mustard. Listing out a key functional advantage, Dr Gosal said, “Its smoke point is higher, which means it remains stable even after repeated frying.” This makes it more suitable for modern cooking practices, where oils are often reused at high temperatures. From an agricultural perspective, the variety has been designed to support crop diversification in Punjab, where farmers are heavily dependent on the wheat–paddy cycle. “We developed this keeping both yield and oil recovery in mind, so that farmers have a viable alternative,” Dr Gosal explained at the colloquium, titled “Promoting Diversification for Higher Incomes and Sustainable Agriculture in Punjab and Haryana,” organised at CRRID on Thursday.
“The gains are notable. Traditional mustard yields around 32 per cent oil, whereas the new variety produces up to 40 per cent, offering better returns to farmers. In addition, the crop matures uniformly, making harvesting easier and more efficient. If the government provides a minimum support price for this crop, we can reduce the wheat area and shift farmers toward mustard, helping meet the country’s edible oil demand,” he said. Field surveys are currently underway in flood-affected areas where the variety has been introduced, as PAU evaluates its performance under real farming conditions. “It will be a profitable alternative for the farmers.”
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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