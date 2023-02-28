PAU Ludhiana to host country’s maiden international conference of agricultural museums

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, will be one of the two hosts for the maiden International Conference of Agricultural Museums (originally Congressus Internationalis Musaeorum Agriculturae i.e. CIMA) in India to be organized under the aegis of International Association of Agricultural Museums (AIMA) on October 16-18, 2023.

Shoolini University, Solan, will be the other host for this 20th triennial conference on October 13-15, 2023.

Prof. Surajit Sarkar, Vice President, AIMA, along with his team, toured PAU to see various agricultural museums housed by the university. These include the Green Revolution Museum in the Communication Centre, the Museum of Social History and Rural Life of Punjab, the Soil Museum, the Crop Museum, and Dr Uppal Museum. They also visited Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium and Dr M.S. Randhawa Library to get an overview of other conference facilities.

AIMA’s team also comprised Nerupama Y. Modwel, principal director, Intangible Cultural Heritage Division, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi and her colleague Vijay Aditya. Later, the visiting team held an interaction with the PAU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and officers to discuss the logistics and modalities of the conference.

Stating the peculiarities of the Museum of Social History, Dr Gosal said that the edifice with a magnificent portico and water channel borders, stores old memoirs like gaggar (bronze pot), charsa (irrigation system using animal power), chulha (hearth), kuppa (huge oil urn), chakki (hand gristmill), agricultural implements, bronze utensils, traditional musical instruments, old decorations, saddles, harnesses, Harrapan coins, etc., obtained from small primeval places. Listed on the state’s tourism website, this more than 40 year old museum gives a glimpse of the traditional agricultural practices and rural living, he remarked. Similarly, the Soil Museum gives detailed information about the soil resources of Punjab State based on research carried out in PAU. Dr Uppal Museum depicts the physiographical diversity and available land and water resources of North West India, he explained.

Sarkar informed that AIMA began in Prague in 1966 with the purpose of educating the public about the significance and evolution of agriculture as well as facilitating dialogue between museums across the globe about agricultural topics and discoveries. AIMA members meet every three years in an international congress to discuss opportunities and challenges that affect museum operations. The conferences include formal sessions, tours of museums and heritage sites, workshops, and networking opportunities, he elucidated. Giving his impressions about PAU museums, Prof. Sarkar observed that the university is a large repository of traditional agricultural stories epitomized through its museums and CIMA 2023 would be an effort towards telling these to the world.

Citing the objectives of ICH Division of INTACH, Ms Modwel revealed that it aims to document and safeguard endangered cultural expressions that sustain traditional communities. Initiatives to collect and disseminate intangible heritage are extremely important as they foster human creativity and cultural diversity, both of which are crucial elements in enriching society, she opined. With its unique network of over 220 chapters, INTACH has an inbuilt capacity to work effectively in all parts of the country. Highlighting ICH’s work, she reported that it entails documentation in tribal areas, holding an important international seminar on endangered languages in India, documentation of dying crafts and traditional knowledge, holding training workshops, and promoting intangible heritage through a series of festivals, quizzes, and panel discussions. ICH’s goals align with AIMA for preserving agricultural history and heritage and educating the public on the subject of agricultural history, their legacy and impact on society, she reasoned.

The participants in the meeting exchanged other necessary information like broad themes, lead speakers, number of participants, international guests, travel support, etc. for the big event. The AIMA team expressed its satisfaction with the facilities available at PAU.