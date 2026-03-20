Kisan Mela at PAU begins today, V-C urges farmers to attend amid inclement weather

The mela will also convene live demonstrations on nursery raising techniques, micro-irrigation park, nutrition garden model and drone spraying technology. (File Photo)

The two-day Kisan Mela at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, will begin on Friday even as the weather continues to be inclement and Thursday witnessed continuous light showers, with the Vice-Chancellor urging the farmers to attend the event. The mela is based on the theme, “Adopt Crop Diversification for Environmental Protection.”

The varsity will be selling high quality paddy seeds for the upcoming kharif season at the Mela. The Mela will reportedly be attended by thousands of farmers not just from Punjab but across the northern region.

The mela will showcase new crop varieties, including PR 133 (paddy), PBD 88 (cotton), NK 7328 (maize), MH 56 (muskmelon), PSGH 1 and 3 (sponge gourd), Matar Ageta 8 and Punjab 90 (pea) and Himgiri (ginger).