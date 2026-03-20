Kisan Mela at PAU begins today, V-C urges farmers to attend amid inclement weather

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The two-day Kisan Mela at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, will begin on Friday even as the weather continues to be inclement and Thursday witnessed continuous light showers, with the Vice-Chancellor urging the farmers to attend the event. The mela is based on the theme, “Adopt Crop Diversification for Environmental Protection.”
The varsity will be selling high quality paddy seeds for the upcoming kharif season at the Mela. The Mela will reportedly be attended by thousands of farmers not just from Punjab but across the northern region.
The mela will showcase new crop varieties, including PR 133 (paddy), PBD 88 (cotton), NK 7328 (maize), MH 56 (muskmelon), PSGH 1 and 3 (sponge gourd), Matar Ageta 8 and Punjab 90 (pea) and Himgiri (ginger).
New varieties of nectarine, peach, dragon fruit, apple, cape gooseberry, ber, bael, kinnow and citrus fruits will also be major attractions for the farmers.
Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor (PAU) has called upon the farming community to participate in the mela with full vigour. “Farmers have always stood by PAU and PAU has always stood by farmers in difficult times. They have showered unwavering affection and support to each other, thus, marching on the path of glory and excellence. Come… visit 325 stalls and make mela successful,” the V-C said in a statement.
The mela will also convene live demonstrations on nursery raising techniques, micro-irrigation park, nutrition garden model and drone spraying technology. Besides there will be exhibitions on value-added products from millets, preparation of herbal gulal from petals of different flowers, low tunnel and net house vegetable cultivation, irrigation and drip irrigation techniques in orchards.
The crowd will also get to participate in field demonstrations on farm machinery such as PAU Super SMS, Smart Seeder, Super Seeder and Happy Seeder, multi crop planter, lucky seed drill, tractor operated rotary weeder, honey processing equipment.
Among renewable energy technologies, the PAU will also demonstrate PAU janta model biogas plant, biogas generation from paddy straw (dry fermentation), paddy straw bale geyser for heating water, and solar cooker with two reflectors for faster cooking.
The farmers will also get to know several crop production and protection technologies, organic farming and horticultural technologies as well as soil management recommendations.
The College of Community Science will inform the rural women about dietary management of diabetes, nutritious diet, traditional drinks, judicious use of natural resources, drudgery reducing tools, decorative articles, handicrafts and income generating activities.
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