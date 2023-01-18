scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

PAU, GADVASU teachers protest in Ludhiana against delay in salary revision

Protesters say that a salary revision under the 7th Pay Commission for the teachers of other Punjab universities was notified four months ago.

The protest was held outside the Thapar Hall on the PAU campus. (Express photo)

Teachers from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), both in Ludhiana, held a protest rally against the “undue delay on the part of the Punjab government in issuing a notification on the new pay scale” on Wednesday.

Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary of the PAU Teachers Association, said the higher education department had already notified the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for university and college teachers in September 2022.

“Similar notifications for PAU and GADVASU have to be issued by the departments of agriculture and farmers welfare, and animal husbandry, respectively, within a month of the higher education department’s notification. However, almost four months have lapsed but the notification has not been issued,” he said.

Dr H S Kingra, president of the association, said that if the government did not notify the new pay scales in January, the agitation would be intensified.

Dr A P S Brar, secretary of the GADVASU Teachers Association, warned the government not to test the teachers’ patience. The faculty members of other universities such as Punjabi University, Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University had been getting revised salaries since October 2022. The protest was also supported by the retired teachers of PAU and GADVASU.

The protest was held outside the Thapar Hall on the PAU campus.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 17:03 IST
