Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
PAU to hold flower show on March 1-2

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal will inaugurate the show on March 1.

Chrysenthemum show on PAU campus last year. (File Photo)
The Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, is going to organise Dr MS Randhawa Diamond Jubilee Flower Show and Competition in collaboration with Estate Organization on March 1 and 2, 2023 near the premises of Examination Hall of the College of Agriculture, PAU.  PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal will inaugurate the show on March 1.

Giving details, Dr Parminder Singh, Head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, has called upon the flower lovers to participate in the competition and make the event colourful. The competition will be open to individuals, amateurs, government/semi-government institutions and nurseries. There will be nine different classes of fresh/dry and flower arrangements, seasonal flowers, foliage plants, cacti, succulents, ferns and bonsai in the competition, he added. The flower show will be open for general public and prize distribution function will be held on March 2 at 3.00 pm. For further details, Dr Singh can be contacted at telephone no. 2401970/Ext 440 or mobile number 70095-44183.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 17:08 IST
