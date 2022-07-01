PAU completes year without regular V-C: Teacher’s body

The teachers’ association of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has said that the varsity has “got the dubious distinction of completing one year without a regular Vice-Chancellor”.

“Along with this undue delay in appointing a regular vice-chancellor, many of senior administrative posts such as Director Research, Director Extension Education, Dean Postgraduate Studies, Dean College of Agriculture, Director Students Welfare and even the Registrar are being look after by officials who have been given additional charge. Many heads of department posts are also vacant, which again are being managed on a temporary charge basis,” said PAUTA in a statement on Thursday.

It was on June 30 last year that Dr B S Dhillon had retired as the V-C of Punjab’s only state agricultural university, PAU Ludhiana. Since then the Punjab government has failed to appoint regular V-C and three senior bureaucrats have been given additional charge since then.

After IAS officers Anirudh Tewari and D K Tiwari, IAS Sarvjit Singh is currently the acting V-C of PAU.

Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary, Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA), said that under such a scenario, the university’s functioning has been hampered and such a prestigious institute is directionless without a regular V-C. There has been no promotion of teachers under career advancement scheme for more than a year and promotion cases due for the last five-six years have been pending, which is having a demoralising impact.

“The PAUTA executive appeals to the state government to immediately appoint a regular V-C for the smooth functioning of the university,” he added.

Dr H S Kingra, president, PAUTA, pointed out that our nighbouring state Himachal Pradesh has appointed the new V-C of Y S Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, within one and a half month of expiry of term of previous V-C, whereas PAU has already seen three V-Cs with additional charge over the last one year and there is still no clue when the regular V-C shall be appointed.