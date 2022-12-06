scorecardresearch
PAU chrysanthemum show in memory of Bhai Vir Singh commences today

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is all set to hold the 25th Chrysanthemum flower show on December 6 and 7 on the premises of Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium, PAU, Ludhiana. The show will be jointly organized by the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping as well as the Estate Organization, PAU.

This show is organized every year in the memory of renowned Punjabi litterateur Bhai Vir Singh Ji who had ample love for flowers. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, will inaugurate the show on December 6 at 12:30 pm.

Giving details, Dr KK Dhatt, Head, Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, said that there will be 12 classes (incurved, reflexed, intermediate, spider, decorative, single, semi double, pompon/button, anemone, spoon, etc.) for the competition among the individuals and the institutions. The plants will be available for sale after inauguration on December 6 and 7 at Rs 100 per pot, she added.

Dr Ranjit Singh, a floriculture expert, called upon the nature lovers, amateurs, educational institutions and general public to visit the Chrysanthemum Show and enjoy the rich feast.

