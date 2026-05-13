Now at PAU campus, scan a tree and unlock a story: Agri varsity launches QR digital tree mapping initiative

The university plans to gradually expand the QR Treescape Initiative by adding more trees and plant species across the campus in the coming months, creating a comprehensive digital repository of PAU’s rich plant wealth.

By: Express News Service
3 min readLudhianaUpdated: May 13, 2026 10:14 AM IST
lal gulmSome of the prominent trees included are Lal Gulmohar, Neeli Gulmohar, Red Plumeria, Mango, Molsari and Amaltas. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has introduced the ‘QR Treescape Initiative’, a unique digital tree mapping programme designed to promote environmental awareness, biodiversity conservation and interactive learning across the campus.

As part of the programme, more than 200 QR codes have been installed on important and heritage trees located at key points across the university campus. By simply scanning the codes through mobile phones, students, faculty members, visitors and nature lovers can instantly access scientific and educational information related to the trees. The digital profiles include botanical and common names, ecological importance, medicinal uses, flowering and fruiting patterns, along with several other botanical details.

The initiative covers a wide range of ornamental and indigenous species that enrich the biodiversity and landscape of the campus. Some of the prominent trees included are Lal Gulmohar, Neeli Gulmohar, Red Plumeria, Mango, Molsari and Amaltas. The project aims to transform the university into a vibrant outdoor learning space where technology and nature complement each other.

Plumeria As part of the programme, more than 200 QR codes have been installed on important and heritage trees located at key points across the university campus. (Express Photo)

Besides improving the aesthetic and educational appeal of the campus, the initiative is expected to encourage experiential learning and support academic and research activities related to plant sciences and environmental studies. It will also help in systematic documentation and identification of campus flora while sensitizing visitors about the ecological value of trees and green spaces.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal stated that the initiative reflects the university’s focus on environmental sustainability and innovation-led education. He observed that integrating digital tools with biodiversity conservation would help students and visitors develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of trees and the environment.

Amaltas PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal stated that the initiative reflects the university’s focus on environmental sustainability and innovation-led education. (Express Photo)

The university plans to gradually expand the QR Treescape Initiative by adding more trees and plant species across the campus in the coming months, creating a comprehensive digital repository of PAU’s rich plant wealth.

The initiative, which is a kind of campus tree registry, is being jointly implemented by the Estate Office, the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, and the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments