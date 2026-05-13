Now at PAU campus, scan a tree and unlock a story: Agri varsity launches QR digital tree mapping initiative

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, has introduced the ‘QR Treescape Initiative’, a unique digital tree mapping programme designed to promote environmental awareness, biodiversity conservation and interactive learning across the campus.

As part of the programme, more than 200 QR codes have been installed on important and heritage trees located at key points across the university campus. By simply scanning the codes through mobile phones, students, faculty members, visitors and nature lovers can instantly access scientific and educational information related to the trees. The digital profiles include botanical and common names, ecological importance, medicinal uses, flowering and fruiting patterns, along with several other botanical details.