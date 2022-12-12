PAU’s 1975-76 business management batch go back to college

It was a reunion years in the making.

Nostalgia and bonhomie was shared on Monday as the batch of 1975-76 came together for a much-awaited reunion at the School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

The School of Business Studies, formerly known as the Department of Business Management, organised the alumni meet to reconnect with alumni and celebrate their success and achievements. A rousing welcome, with traditional phulkari and flowers, was accorded to the alumni, followed by a cake cutting ceremony on Monday.

Dr Ramandeep Singh, director of the School of Business Studies welcomed the alumni and apprised them of various accomplishments and activities of SBS.

Dr Surinder Bir Singh, former principal, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, and an alumnus of the 1975-76 batch himself gave a brief introduction of all the batch mates, shared their journeys of success and hard work, and recalled sweet memories during teh event.