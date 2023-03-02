scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
PAU promotes black carrot as diversification option for Punjab farmers

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said that the cultivation of black carrot can be a boon for the vegetable growers and consumers as it is a rich source of anthocyanin, phenols and iron.

Punjab Agricultural UniversityThe Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samrala in collaboration with the department of vegetable science, PAU, organized a field day on “Black Carrot” at village Hayatpur, district Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has started promoting ‘black carrots’ (kaali gaajar) as an option for the farmers to adopt crop diversification. Currently in Punjab, the area under black carrots cultivation is almost negligible. The vegetable with high nutritional value is mostly grown in kitchen gardens and used to prepare delicious, tangy drink called ‘kaanji’. Since the black carrots bleed purple color, they are also used in preparing salads and juices.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Samrala in collaboration with the department of vegetable science, PAU, organized a field day on “Black Carrot” at village Hayatpur, district Ludhiana on Wednesday, wherein Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, was the chief guest. Dr Gurmeet Singh Buttar, Director of Extension Education; Dr Tarsem Singh Dhillon, Head, Department of Vegetable Science and Dr Satbir Singh, Associate Director, KVK, Samrala, were also present. About 40 farmers from the village Hayatpur and adjoining areas participated in the programme.

Dr Gosal, while addressing the farmers, emphasized on adopting agricultural diversification in which cultivation of vegetables and their processing can play a remarkable role. He said that cultivation of black carrot can be a boon for the vegetable growers and consumers as it is a rich source of anthocyanin, phenols and iron. It can be processed into anthocyanin extract, juice, kaanji, powder etc, he advised.

PAU About 40 farmers from the village Hayatpur and adjoining areas participated in the programme. (Express Photo)

Dr Buttar also stressed that farmers should come out of the rice-wheat cropping system and adopt vegetable cultivation. He said that short duration vegetables give high returns.

Dr Dhillon provided tips for successful cultivation of black carrot. He recommended carrot variety ‘Punjab Black Beauty’ for cultivation which gives 196 q/acre of yield and is highly suitable for processing.

Dr Ruma Devi, Assistant Professor, emphasized on the nutritional value of carrot and shared the tips to enhance its production.
A field visit was conducted to the fields of a farmer Mohandeep Singh to see the live performance of the carrot variety, Punjab Black Beauty and other red coloured varieties.

Flower enthusiasts from across the region made a beeline to savor the pristine beauty of flowers exhibited at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana as the two-day flower-show dedicated to former V-C late Dr MS Randhawa commenced Wednesday.

‘Dr MS Randhawa Memorial Flower Show and Competition’ has been organized in the series of Diamond Jubilee Year events ongoing at PAU to celebrate its 60 years of establishment. The two-day flower show has been organized by the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping in association with Estate Organization, PAU, after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. A myriad of colours greeted the visitors where stunning displays, charming flowers and imaginative gardens offered an assortment of different blooms.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 10:59 IST
