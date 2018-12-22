PAU allows pre-wedding shoots on campus

KNOWN FOR its lush green, sprawling and beautiful gardens, a part of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus in Ludhiana is now open for pre-wedding shoots – officially.

In orders issued by the Comptroller of the state agricultural university of Punjab dated December 19 (copy with The Indian Express), ‘outsiders’ can now do pre-wedding and other shoots in the gardens around Museum of Rural Life and Social History —after paying Rs 25,000 a day. The charges for faculty and staff of PAU or Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will be Rs 5,000 a day.

Sandeep Kapur, comptroller, PAU, said the decision was taken after a number of couples approached varsity seeking permission to have their pre-wedding shoots in the campus eepecially outside the museum which is one of the most scenic places in campus. But shoots will not be allowed inside the museum, only outside.

“Since there was no policy on it, we had no idea whether to refuse or allow them. Also, there was always a security concern. There was no tab on credentials or persons coming inside and shooting for hours though it wasn’t officially allowed. Initially, charges have been fixed for area around Museum. We are yet to take a decision on allowing such shoots in entire campus. Also, the revenue will help in getting us funds for maintenance and upkeep of museum,” he said.

“There is no restriction on clicking a photo or two outside the museum but using the place for hours for shoots is allowed only after paying now,” he said.

Jatinder Kaur Gulati, dean college of home sciences said that step has been taken to promote varsity museum which is a unique one in entire Punjab showcasing rural life in villages. “However, shoots will be allowed only outside the museum not inside. Since people are spending lakhs on pre-wedding shoots these days, we thought this will bring in revenue as well as promotion for our museum. Many couples have approached us already,” she said.

Dr Surjit Patar, chairman, Punjab Arts Council and retired professor, PAU, said, “The decision is a good one because the museum inside PAU campus is a unique one. It was the brainchild of former vice-chancellor Dr M S Randhawa who got funds approved after much effort to built it. It gives a perfect view of rural life in Punjab villages. This will also increase scope of improvement in infrastructure

as museum maintenance requires funds.”