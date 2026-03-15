PAU a diamond mine for innovation, utilise its to improve cotton productivity: Arora

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday urged the textile and apparel industry to strengthen research and development to retain its global competitiveness. Addressing a session — “Textiles, Apparels and Technical Textiles” — pn the second day of the Progressive Punjab Investor Summit 2026, he emphasised the need for innovation, branding and deeper collaboration with academic institutions.

Calling Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) a “diamond mine” for innovation, Arora encouraged industry leaders to utilise the institution’s research capabilities for improving cotton productivity and developing new textile technologies. He also suggested that manufacturers enter into direct contracts with farmers to secure quality cotton supplies.

Highlighting the strength of Ludhiana’s garment industry, the minister described it as among the best in the world. He stressed the need to adopt sustainable practices, particularly the utilisation of paddy straw in producing technical textiles.

Defence manufacturing ecosystem

Punjab’s strong industrial base and connectivity make it well suited to contribute significantly to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said during a session on Aerospace and Defence.

Highlighting the state’s advantages, the minister pointed to the presence of six airports, specialised research institutions such as the Turbine Ballistic Research Laboratory and the Central Tool Room in Ludhiana, which together create a strong technological ecosystem for defence production.

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (retd.) stressed the importance of identifying and strengthening India’s core competencies in defence technologies to enhance strategic capabilities. Jaskirat Vladimir Singh, CEO of JSW Sarbloh Motors, advocated for creation of sectoral committees to drive coordinated growth in the defence manufacturing sector and emphasised integrating MSMEs into the defence supply chain.

Punjab manufacturing 2.2 million bicycles annually

Chairman and Managing Director of Avon Cycles Onkar Singh Pahwa said that Punjab’s long-standing legacy in bicycle manufacturing includes more than 4,000 MSME component producers and over 100 medium and large cycle manufacturers producing about 2.2 million bicycles annually.

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The industry is preparing for its next growth phase by shifting from component-centric manufacturing to integrated mobility platforms, industry leaders said.

Pahwa said the state’s improving business environment, digitised approvals and reduced compliance burden are helping entrepreneurs focus on innovation and expansion.

Ralson India CMD Sanjeev Pahwa said the sector must reposition bicycles as tools for sports, leisure and sustainable mobility while investing in research, advanced materials and supply chain strengthening to remain globally competitive.

Startup Ecosystem

Punjab’s emerging startup ecosystem took centre stage during the session “Idea to Impact: Punjab’s Journey as a Startup Destination.” Policymakers and industry leaders highlighted the state’s ambition to nurture globally competitive startups and future unicorns.

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Chairperson of the Punjab Development Commission Seema Bansal said the state already has a supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. She stressed that the focus now must be on scaling the ecosystem so that local startups can grow into global technology companies.

Director Industries and Commerce Surabhi Malik outlined the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives being offered by the state government to support startups and ease the path for new ventures.

MD of Hero Cycles and MBCIE SK Rai called for the development of alternative funding channels to complement government support. He cited successful models where thousands of small investors collectively fund startups, describing startup investment as a relatively safe and promising opportunity.

Minister asks hospitals to secure 20 per cent beds

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh urged private hospitals to reserve at least 20 per cent of their beds under government healthcare schemes to ensure affordable treatment for economically weaker patients.

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Speaking during the “Hospitals and Healthcare” session, the minister said universal healthcare requires stronger collaboration between the government and private healthcare providers. He emphasised that hospitals could receive compensation through government schemes, ensuring they do not incur losses while supporting underprivileged patients.

Capacity expansion for textile units

A separate session on “Textiles, Spinning and Weaving” emphasised the need for capacity expansion, technological adoption and sustainability to strengthen Punjab’s global textile competitiveness.

Industry leaders stressed that advanced technologies such as AI-enabled machinery, digitised production systems and integrated supply chains will be crucial for improving productivity and quality. Sustainability initiatives such as circular water usage, zero liquid discharge systems and alternative fuels were also identified as key priorities.

Officials highlighted the incentives under the Industrial and Business Development Policy 2026, which include capital subsidies, electricity duty exemption and flexible incentive disbursement windows to attract investment in the sector.