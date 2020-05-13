Patients with proper facilities to be discharged after 10 days. (Representational) Patients with proper facilities to be discharged after 10 days. (Representational)

The UT administration Tuesday finally decided that those mild, moderate or asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who have adequate facilities for home quarantine will be released after 10 days from the hospital.

It also said that Sood Dharamshala will be used as a coronavirus care centre where patients who do not have proper infrastructure and those with mild cases can be shifted. Officials decided that patients with homes where they cannot follow social distancing, will be kept at hospitals for 17 day.

Doctors said many patients are from areas where many people live in a single room, with higher chances of spread.

