‘Patients suffering from respiratory illnesses like asthma need to take extra precautions’

While green crackers have been allowed in Chandigarh, city residents, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases need to be cautious. Even though these crackers are less polluting, they are not completely harmless for the lungs.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a Diwali advisory said, persons, suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments should start taking precautions several days prior to the festive season. There is an increase in particulate matter and harmful gases by almost 30-40 per cent in the environment during Diwali, he said.

Compounded with farm burnings and the onset of cooler weather conditions, smog formation adds to the problems. Smog develops when sunlight reacts with nitrogen oxides (factory emissions, car exhaust) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) (gasoline, cleaning solvents, paints) in the atmosphere, leading to the formation of airborne particles and ground-level ozone.