scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

‘Patients suffering from respiratory illnesses like asthma need to take extra precautions’

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a Diwali advisory said, persons, suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments should start taking precautions several days prior to the festive season.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali

While green crackers have been allowed in Chandigarh, city residents, especially those suffering from respiratory diseases need to be cautious. Even though these crackers are less polluting, they are not completely harmless for the lungs.

Dr Amit Kumar Mandal, Director, Pulmonology, Sleep and Critical Care, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in a Diwali advisory said, persons, suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and other respiratory ailments should start taking precautions several days prior to the festive season. There is an increase in particulate matter and harmful gases by almost 30-40 per cent in the environment during Diwali, he said.

Compounded with farm burnings and the onset of cooler weather conditions, smog formation adds to the problems. Smog develops when sunlight reacts with nitrogen oxides (factory emissions, car exhaust) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) (gasoline, cleaning solvents, paints) in the atmosphere, leading to the formation of airborne particles and ground-level ozone.

More from Chandigarh
  • To avoid worsening of existing lung problems, Dr Mandal suggested the following precautions:
  • Avoid going outdoors unless essential (especially during early morning and evening hours)
  • Avoid travelling to dusty or polluted areas – enjoy the fireworks from a distance
  • Wear a simple cloth or triple-layer mask while going outdoors
  • Do not miss regular medications, especially inhalers – important to avoid increase in symptoms
  • Patients with respiratory diseases on inhaled therapy should be regular with their medications
  • A balanced diet with plenty of fluids, fresh vegetables, and seasonal fruits
  •  Exercise regularly – walking, breathin exercises and yoga – preferably indoors

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tavleen Singh writes: Of Good and EvilPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Of Good and Evil
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...Premium
In defence of Daniel Ladinsky and his complicated legacy of paying homage...
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 04:39:18 am
Next Story

Gifts to give and take this festive season

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement