Patients suffer as PGI contract workers go on strike

Two days before Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is set to celebrate its fifty years of inception,the strike by the contractual employees of the institute on Thursday resulted in considerable harassment for the patients and their relatives.

Patients were inconvenienced right at the registration counters where OPD card are made at the New OPD block. Since most of these counters are run by the contractual staff who went on strike,the authorities had made alternative arrangements. However,the replaced staff was not equipped or trained to handle the rush of patients. As a result,the process of OPD registration was slowed down resulting in longer queues. So much so that most of the patients had to sit on the floor while waiting for registration.

In the absence of general and ward attendants,there was nobody to shift the patients from one ward to another and patients were forced to wait outside for attendants. Many patients who reached PGI from out stations in ambulances were seen waiting for trolleys and stretchers.

Kuldeep Singh,who came from Punjab with an iron rod stuck in his leg had to wait for 45 minutes in the ambulance as his family members went to look for a stretcher.

There is nobody here to help the patients. So my brother and father have themselves gone to look for a stretcher or trolley to wheel me inside the hospital, said Kuldeep while waiting outside PGI.

Similarly,at the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC),the tests such as TMT were hampered in the absence of the staff,reports of the patients which are carried from one department to another and samples,were not taken due to the strike.

Though the authorities claimed that PGIs regular staff was pressed into service to ensure the smooth functioning of hospital services and the least inconvenience to patients,the situation was otherwise. PGIs official spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said,We had deputed our own staff wherever the contractual staff was not present. In any case,the strike is not justified as most of the demands of the employees are not in the purview of the director. Action will be taken against these employees as per rules, she added.

The worst hit were the private wards where cleanliness was severely hit as in the absence of sanitation workers there was no one to clean the wards. The situation was no different in other wards where bins were full of waste and not emptied leading to unhygienic conditions.

