Patient footfall from Delhi has increased pressure on Haryana hospitals: Khattar

The spill over of Covid-19 patients from Delhi is reaching hospitals in Haryana as far as the Ambala district, about 200 km from the national capital.

A day after state’s Home-cum-Health Minister Anil Vij said that about 70 per cent of patients hospitalised in Haryana’s hospitals in NCR districts are from Delhi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Wednesday said, that the patients from Delhi were admitted even in Ambala’s hospitals.

“Increase in the footfall of patients coming from Delhi has increased pressure on state hospitals. In this hour of crisis, the state government, on ethical grounds, cannot refuse treatment to any patient coming from any part of the country. As the number of patients coming from Delhi to the hospitals of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat has increased, therefore pressure is also increasing in the hospitals of these districts. Patients from Delhi are even being treated in the hospitals located in Ambala district,” Khattar said.

“The number of new patients is now decreasing in Delhi. We hope that soon this number will be reduced in Haryana as well and the situation will improve,” he added.

After imposing Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts of Haryana, the state government has issued directions to all the Deputy Commissioners to go in for “macro-containment zones” to curtail the fresh transmission rate of Covid-19 virus.

“Instead of imposing lockdown, directions have been given to the Deputy Commissioners to ensure strict implementation of Section 144 imposed in their respective districts. Administrative officials are being deployed to ensure there is no overcrowding at any place. Permission should be sought before conducting various social programmes like marriages,” Khattar said, while addressing media persons here.

He added, “Directions have already been given to closely monitor the markets and only shops of essential commodities are to remain open during curfew timings imposed from 6 pm onwards beside which also Section 144 CrPC is to be imposed strictly. Last year, Micro Containment Zones were marked, but this time Macro Containment Zones have been made so that arrangements can be handled properly”.

The Chief Minister also clarified that his media statement given during his visit to Rohtak regarding the data of Covid-19 deaths was misinterpreted.

“When someone loses their loved ones, it is very natural that they are emotionally and mentally hurt. It is our utmost duty to save every citizen during this pandemic,” Khattar said.

Haryana has got additional supply of oxygen, taking its allocated quota from 162 MT to 232 MT, which will be available to the state government in next two-three days. Haryana has also airlifted a few oxygen tankers from Odisha besides ordering oxygen concentrators from other countries. A train has also been sent to Odisha to fetch the Oxygen tankers carrying 70 MT of Oxygen.

Khattar added, “State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, availability of doctors, hospital beds, setting up of dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, making containment zones to contain the virus spread or ensuring vaccination to every beneficiary across the state”.

“I am closely monitoring the availability of beds in hospitals across Haryana. I have visited many hospitals to check the availability of infrastructure. A 500 bedded hospital is under construction in Panipat, to be situated alongside an oxygen plant. Besides this, another hospital having a capacity to accommodate 500 patients is being built at Jindal School in Hisar district. While an arrangement of 650 beds has been made at PGI Rohtak and of which 150 beds has been allotted to the patients,” Khattar said while addressing the media persons.

Talking more about the bed availability across the state, Khattar said, “100 beds are being arranged in Faridabad, 250 beds in the guest house of a private company in Gurgaon. Army has also offered to provide doctors and paramedical staff for the Medical College, Faridabad,” Khattar said.

He added: “At least 3,000 doses of this injection are available in government hospitals. There are some problems in the distribution of stock available to private hospitals, for which separate officers have been appointed to resolve this issue.”

Talking about the vaccination programme for people above 18 years of age, Khattar said, “Registration process for vaccination of all those above 18 years have been started and by April 30, 2021 the registration data would be made available. This vaccination campaign will be conducted in hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, dispensaries, and other institutions. Those who register will get the vaccination date and venue message on their mobiles. People of the state should get themselves vaccinated on the allocated time, date, and place. All the information related to COVID-19 can be obtained on 1075 helpline number.”