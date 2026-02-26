From a third-floor shed to a Rs 20 lakh empire: Meet the teenage Patiala sisters behind a booming Swiss goat venture

What makes their story even more remarkable is that the sisters are equally brilliant in academics. (Express Photo)

At an age when most children are just discovering their hobbies, Mannat Mehmi and her younger sister Eknoor were laying the foundation of what has today become a Rs 18 lakh-Rs 20 lakh goat-breeding enterprise.

Now aged 18 and 17, respectively, the sisters from Patiala have transformed their childhood curiosity into a professionally managed 150-goat farm specialising in the Saanen breed —a variety not commonly found in Punjab and considered rare across North India.

What makes their story even more remarkable is that the sisters are equally brilliant in academics, balancing state-level merit positions with full-time entrepreneurship.

Beginning at 11 and 12

The Mehmi sisters’ entrepreneurial journey began in 2019 when the family purchased a mixed-breed goat for personal consumption after a health concern, believing goat milk would help boost the immunity of one of the sisters. The goat was housed on the third floor of their home in Patiala city. After consuming the milk and experiencing its nutritional benefits, the sisters developed a keen interest. When the goat delivered its first kid, their curiosity turned into commitment.