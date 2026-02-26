From a third-floor shed to a Rs 20 lakh empire: Meet the teenage Patiala sisters behind a booming Swiss goat venture

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At an age when most children are just discovering their hobbies, Mannat Mehmi and her younger sister Eknoor were laying the foundation of what has today become a Rs 18 lakh-Rs 20 lakh goat-breeding enterprise.
Now aged 18 and 17, respectively, the sisters from Patiala have transformed their childhood curiosity into a professionally managed 150-goat farm specialising in the Saanen breed —a variety not commonly found in Punjab and considered rare across North India.
What makes their story even more remarkable is that the sisters are equally brilliant in academics, balancing state-level merit positions with full-time entrepreneurship.
The Mehmi sisters’ entrepreneurial journey began in 2019 when the family purchased a mixed-breed goat for personal consumption after a health concern, believing goat milk would help boost the immunity of one of the sisters. The goat was housed on the third floor of their home in Patiala city. After consuming the milk and experiencing its nutritional benefits, the sisters developed a keen interest. When the goat delivered its first kid, their curiosity turned into commitment.
Encouraged by rising demand from neighbours—especially for children and the elderly due to goat milk’s high protein content and easy digestibility—the sisters began expanding. With an investment of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000, they bought a few more local goats. Soon, their small unit grew to 18 goats—at the same residence.
“Our family had no background in goat rearing or farming,” recalls Mannat, now a Class 12 student. “We learned everything through research. In the beginning, we didn’t even know about different breeds.”
After extensive research, the sisters decided to specialise in the Saanen goat, originally from Switzerland and globally known as the ‘Queen of Dairy Goats’ for its long lactation period and high milk yield.
With financial backing from their father, Harbhjan Singh Mehmi, a government district and child development officer, and reinvestment of their own milk earnings, the family invested nearly Rs 4 lakh to purchase five Saanen females and one male from Maharashtra in 2020.
Today, out of their 150 goats, nearly 95 per cent are pure Saanen, while the rest include Beetal, Punjab indigenous, and mixed varieties.
Saanen goats yield an average of 3 to 5 litres of milk daily. First lactation begins at about 1.5 litres and increases in subsequent cycles. While local breeds have a lactation span of 180-200 days, Saanen goats can produce milk for 280-300 days, and even close to a full year if not bred.
Through scientific breeding and strict bloodline management, the sisters have developed superior in-house stock.
Initially, the focus was on selling fresh goat milk and value-added products like paneer and ghee. Goat milk is priced at approximately Rs 400 per litre, and 250 ml bottles are sold for Rs 100. On average, the farm generates Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 daily from milk sales, while a portion is reserved for home consumption and ghee production.
However, as demand for high-quality Saanen goats increased, the sisters shifted focus to breeding. Currently, their 600-square-yard farm at Bahadurgarh Raipur village—India Goat Milk Farm—houses 150 goats, of which 25 are lactating and 40 to 50 other animals.
They receive regular bookings for 30-40 animals annually from aspiring farmers who wish to set up their own goat units.
Goats are typically sold at six to eight months of age. Mating begins around eight months, with delivery after a five-month gestation period. A well-maintained goat can live for eight to 12 years.
Prices range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 90,000 per goat, depending on age and health. A complete breeding lot—four females and one male—costs approximately Rs 2.90 lakh. Annual earnings from breeding alone stand at Rs 18–20 lakh or nearly 1.5 lakh monthly, the sisters reveal.
“We don’t just sell goats,” says Eknoor. “We guide new farmers on housing, feeding, breeding and management. We also provide training for setting up Saanen units.”
Despite managing a large farm, both sisters have excelled academically. Mannat scored 96 per cent in Class 10 under the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), securing 18th rank in the state merit list. She is currently appearing for her Class 12 board exams. Eknoor scored 89 per cent in Class 10 (PSEB) and is now pursuing Humanities in Class 11.
“We have appointed a caretaker at the farm,” says Mannat. “During exams, we manage remotely and remain available 24×7 on phone for guidance.”
Their mother, Ravinder Kaur, underwent specialised training at Rauni in Patiala to understand advanced breeding techniques and passed the knowledge on to both sisters. Their grandmother, a nurse familiar with livestock deliveries, provided early practical guidance.
The sisters lease three bighas of land to cultivate green fodder, including moringa and grass. They also prepare silage and dry fodder to ensure balanced nutrition. On the expenditure side, the sisters say they spend an average of Rs 50 per goat per day on feed, fodder, supplements, and basic care.
Their long-term goal is ambitious: to build one of India’s largest and most modern Saanen goat breeding farms. “We want to visit large Saanen dairy farms in European countries to gain more exposure,” says Eknoor. “Our dream is to build a world-class, pure-bloodline breeding farm and help others enter this sector scientifically.”
From a single goat on a third-floor shed to a professionally managed Rs 20 lakh enterprise, Mannat and Eknoor’s journey is a story of vision, parental trust, and youthful determination. “As parents, we believed in their passion,” says mother Ravinder. “Today, they are proving that age is never a barrier if dedication and hard work are there.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram