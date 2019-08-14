Patiala police uncover drug racket in jail

A day after the arrest of two women accused of drug peddling, the Patiala police found that the husband of one of the accused was running a drug peddling racket from inside Patiala jail through a cell phone. The phone used to regulate the racket was recovered, following a raid by the jail authorities, on Tuesday.

The district police had arrested Manjeet Kaur alias Bitto and Amarjeet Kaur on Monday, for possessing 850 gm heroin. During the interrogation, Manjeet Kaur revealed that her husband Surjeet Singh contacted her from inside the jail, where he was lodged, to run the drug racket. The husbands of both the accused women were lodged in separate jails in connection with drug peddling cases.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu told Chandigarh Newsline, “A raid was conducted in the barrack, where Surjeet Singh was lodged. The police recovered a mobile phone from there.”

On the drug trade being run from inside the jail, SSP Mandeep Sidhu said, the jail authorities have been requested to check the barracks for more suspected people, who could be running the drug trade from inside the jails.

The police lodged a case against Surjeet Singh under the Section 52-A of Prison Act at the Tripuri police station, following which, he was taken on three days production warrant by the police.

Police traced the drug trade after a tip off from Rajgarh village, where both the accused women were supplying drugs on Monday. The accused had been involved in the drug trade for over seven years. SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, the police will seize the properties owned by the accused.