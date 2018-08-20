Patiala police arrests two leaders on charge of smuggling liquor

Police recovered 195 boxes of liquor from the accused. (Representational) Police recovered 195 boxes of liquor from the accused. (Representational)

THE PATIALA police on Saturday booked two persons who were said to be the Patiala district president of BJP’s youth wing and a mandal president of the party on charges of smuggling liquor.

Police recovered 195 boxes of liquor from the accused. Both the accused were produced in the court of a duty magistrate on Sunday and remanded in five-day police custody. Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that those arrested were identified as BJP’s youth wing president of Patiala district Ajay Kumar and Rajpura (rural) Mandal president Parvinder Singh alias Romy. The SSP said that both the accused were carrying local made liquor (Raseela Santra).

The SSP said that both the accused were present in a godown at Paher Kalan village and loading the liquor boxes in their car bearing Haryana registration number. The SSP said that Rajpura (sadr) police had got a tip-off about the liquor, following which a team raided the spot and arrested both the accused.

The SSP said that both the accused were booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 61 of the Excise Act at Rajpura (sadr) police station. The police officials said that the accused were carrying the liquor with an intent to sell it to without paying any excise tax. The police officials said that it was quite possible that the accused could carry the liquor to Haryana for selling it illegally.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App