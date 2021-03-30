Patiala MP Preneet Kaur’s campaign manager joins AAP

Also, rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's Punjab Ekta Party's Fazilka district president Upkar Singh Jakhar, Punjab Ekta Party Fazilka district youth president Jashan Sangeet Brar, Jasmeet Singh Ahluwalia, a well-known educationist from Tarn Taran, and Rajinder Gupta, a retired BDPO (rural development) from Zirakpur, joined the AAP here on Monday. (Twitter: @AAPPunjab)

The AAP on Monday inducted into the party Sumrinder Singh Sira, a close associate of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who was also her campaign manager.

Also, rebel AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s Punjab Ekta Party’s Fazilka district president Upkar Singh Jakhar, Punjab Ekta Party Fazilka district youth president Jashan Sangeet Brar, Jasmeet Singh Ahluwalia, a well-known educationist from Tarn Taran, and Rajinder Gupta, a retired BDPO (rural development) from Zirakpur, joined the AAP here on Monday.

They joined the party in the presence of senior leader of the party and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, and MLA Manjit Singh Bilaspur at the party headquarters here.

Welcoming them into the party, Harpal Singh Cheema said that today people were joining the AAP in large numbers to save Punjab from the Akalis and Congress. He said that before the 2017 elections, Amarinder had promised the people that he would end the mafia rule in Punjab and by holding Sri Gutka Sahib in his hand had said that he would eradicate drugs in four weeks but when he came to power, he reneged on all his promises.

“The Akalis, Congress have done nothing for the development other than plundering Punjab one after another,” Harpal Cheema said. He added that impressed by the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government for the people in Delhi, the people of Punjab now have high expectations from the AAP. “Only the Aam Aadmi Party can lead Punjab back on the path of progress, so people are joining the party,” he added.

Sumrinder Singh Sira, who joined the party, said that when Amarinder was not the Chief Minister, he had promised to end the mafia rule being spread by the Akali government and was working hard to save Punjab. “But when he came to power, the mafia rule did not end, it flourished,” he added. He said that only the AAP could eradicate mafia rule from Punjab.

Upkar Singh Jakhar said that he stood with Sukhpal Singh Khaira believing that he would work for Punjab but he disappointed them. Jashan Sangeet Brar said that the youth have hope from the AAP that only under their rule, Punjab could prosper and the youth could get employment.