Patiala MP duped: Accused bank manager gets bail

The District Court of Patiala on Tuesday granted bail to the accused manager of Fino Payment Bank, who had been arrested for duping the MP Patiala, Preneet Kaur. The accused Ashish Kumar granted bail by the Court of ADJ Priya Sood.

According to the police, Ashish Kumar was alleged to be in glove with the other prime accused including Afsar Ali, in opening bank accounts at the Fino Payment Bank Limited, through which Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur was duped of Rs 23 lakh by a Jharkhand-based gang.

According to reports, Kaur had received a call between July 26 and 29, while she was in Delhi to attend Parliament session in July. The caller had claimed to be a manager of the State Bank of India and had said that he needed her bank account details to credit her Lok Sabha salary. He asked for her bank account number, ATM pin, CVC number and even the OTP that she had received on the phone.

As soon as Kaur gave him the details, she received an SMS which said that Rs 23 lakh had been withdrawn from her SBI account in Patiala. She informed the police about the incident, following which an FIR was registered under the Section 420 of the IPC and the Information and Technology Act. The case was registered at the Civil Lines Police station on July 29.

The defense counsel RK Nagpal argued that Ashish Kumar was falsely implicated in the case and he had no role in the alleged scam. The court, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to the accused.