Missing Patiala law university student’s body found in Bhakra canal

The body of a woman from Kolkata, who had gone missing along with her batchmate at Patiala’s Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, was recovered from the Khanuari headworks of the Bhakra canal Friday, said the police. However, there is no clue about the 23-year-old man from Patiala who had also gone missing with the woman, said the police.

Samana deputy superintendent of police Prabhjot Kaur said that the woman’s father, who had come from West Bengal, identified the body of the final-year LLB (bachelor of laws ) student. “We are investigating the case from all angles since her batchmate is still missing. We will also factor in the postmortem report,” Prabhjot told The Indian Express.

The body was fished out by divers who were pressed into action by the police.

Earlier, an FIR was registered on a complaint by the missing man’s father. In his complaint, the assistant excise and taxation commissioner said that his son was “being kept by someone at an undisclosed location in a clandestine manner”.

In his complaint, the father said that there was a farewell programme for final-year students at the RGNUL on April 29. His wife called their son on May 1 and he said that he would be back home on May 2, the father said.

While the FIR has no mention about the missing woman, the man’s father said that “a co-passenger” who looked like “a woman” was seen in CCTV footage taken from the Canal View Colony, which is quite near the Bhakra canal.

In other news | 50 Patiala varsity students test positive in 48 hours

The elder sister of the deceased told The Indian Express over phone Wednesday that her sister was “in a relationship with her batchmate who too is missing”. She had alleged that “the RGNUL had not informed them about her sister going missing”.

She had also ruled out any “suicide pact” by the duo. “There was nothing abnormal in the CCTV footage. They were seen walking normally,” she had said, adding that both her sister and her batchmates were “serious students” with her batchmate “preparing for the Union Public Services Examination (UPSC)”.