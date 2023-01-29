Patiala hosts two-day Military Literature Festival

It was houseful at the auditorium of Khalsa college, Patiala, Saturday as two-day Military Literature Festival kicked off amid a glittering opening ceremony.

The military literature festival was organized under Patiala heritage fest activities.

During his opening address, Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, chief guest for the ceremony, advised the youths to shun drugs and contribute to nation-building by joining the coveted profession of the armed forces.

Dr Singh said that the Punjab government was fully committed to eradicate drug menace and gangster culture in Punjab.

Lt Gen T S Shergill, Chairman of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) expressed his gratefulness to CM Bhagwant Mann for his approval to take the military literature festival forward by allowing the districts and universities to host them and carry the baton forward to extend the outreach of the armed forces to the rural segments.

Panel discussions were organized on three contemporary topics which generated immense interest amongst the youth as part of the military literature festival.

The selected topics by the organising committee included Shaheed Bhagat Singh; Pak, China & Ukraine with implications for India, and the Contribution & role of Patiala State Forces in 1947 war.

Eminent speakers with their in-depth knowledge enlightened the audience to some hitherto unknown facts. The gallant history of ‘Rajindra Sikhs’ now known as 15 Punjab received a standing ovation from the young crowd as they learnt about the bravery of Patiala Sikhs during World War I, II and the first war immediately after independence.

Other events like ‘Clarion Call’ theatre, war drums & martial dances and archery arena enthralled the audiences.

Many youngsters were seen climbing onto the tanks lined up for the equipment display and felt motivated to join the army. The most attractive stall was that of the recruitment counselling centre where several youths were seen asking queries to join the armed forces. Scores of youngsters were also seen in Patiala revving up their bikes for the Brave Hearts Bikers Rally starting from polo ground Sunday morning.

The ‘Kavi Durbar’ has been scheduled on 30th January at the ‘Languages department. Aero modelling show has been planned at the Civil Aviation Club on February 3.