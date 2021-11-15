Patiala mayor, Preneet Kaur meet CM, ask him to expedite project

PATIALA MUNICIPAL Corporation Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu alongwith Patiala MP and wife of former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, called on Punjab Chief Minister Channi Sunday evening to demand expediting moving dairies from inside Patiala to an earmarked space in Ablowal village.

Immediately after the change of guard in Congress government in the state, a number of dairy farmers had approached Channi, expressing apprehensions and various reservations on shifting diaries outside Patiala, a project envisaged during the tenure of Amarinder Singh in 2002-2007, but hanging fire due to opposition by a number dairy farmers who raised concerns about infrastructure and other issues, even as they approached the court.

An Amarinder loyalist, Patiala Mayor Bittu recently was seen supporting the ex-CM after Channi replaced him, with Capt’s loyalists led by Bittu raising slogans in favour of him at an event in Patiala recently.

Interestingly, a number of the Patiala MC councilors and Mayor Biittu met Amarinder Singh at his Siswan farm house with Preneet Kaur before heading to meet Channi.

Preneet Kaur, however, told The Indian Express, “We just went with the representation to get the project (to shift dairies outside Patiala) expedited. CM was good enough to say yes (to what we requested).”

Asked about the meeting with Amarinder Singh earlier in the day, Preneet said, “We had a lunch luncheon meeting. We are like a family.” She added that the luncheon meeting with Amarinder had “nothing to do with” the concerns raised with the CM.

“He (Amarinder) had been pursuing this…The works were discussed…He just wanted to know how things were going,” said Preneet, adding that Amarinder had pursued the matter of getting the dairies shifted out of the city limits diligently even as the issue was raised in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As per the project to shift dairies out of Patiala, necessitated by the “rising problem of choking of sewer lines” due to “dung and foul smell”, a project was envisaged to shift dairies to Ablowal village on the outskirts of Patiala. Under the project, 134 plots measuring between 135 square yards to 382 square yards were constructed, making a provision to house as many as 3,310 cattle. As per a report by the district administration, “majority of infrastructure work (estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 8.97 crore) for phase-I under the project has been completed in terms of leveling the land, water supply, sewerage lines, chain link fencing, street lights, putting in place a tubewell and an all around green belt”.