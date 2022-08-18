Patiala: Mann clears proposal to set up civil aviation museum

To showcase the journey of the state in the field of Civil Aviation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday approved the setting up of Punjab Aviation Museum at civil aerodrome in Patiala.

The decision was taken by the Chief Minister on a proposal given by Punjab State Civil Aviation Council. The CM said that Punjab’s century-old history of operating in civil aviation sector, needs to be showcased for the knowledge and education of coming generations. He said that the proposed Punjab Aviation Museum will be established at Civil Aerodrome, in Patiala. Mann said that the upcoming museum must exhibit the history and artifacts of aviation sector in the state.

The CM said that besides actual replicas of aircrafts, photographs, maps, models, diagrams, clothing and equipment used by aviators can also be displayed in this museum. The museum should also have sets of periodicals, technical manuals, photographs and personal archives, which are often made available to aviation researchers for use in writing articles or books or to aircraft restoration specialists working on restoring an aircraft. He said that Patiala Aviation Complex is a heritage institution set up in first decade of the 20th century.

He said the club already has a single engine Cessna 172 glass cockpit simulator for instrument flying and instrument procedure training, state of the art training aids, a well equipped library and modern class rooms for imparting ground training. He directed the Public Works Department to execute the entire project in a smooth and result oriented manner to ensure that it is completed in a time bound manner.