Patiala: Man shoots dog with rifle, posts video online, held

Patiala police on Wednesday arrested a resident of village Khaspur in Patran after he allegedly shot a dog using his rifle and then posted the video of the incident on social media.

In the video, the man, identified as Taranjot Singh, can be seen loading his rifle and then opening fire at a sleeping street dog. The video has a popular Punjabi song about weapons playing in the background. Police said he used his .12 bore rifle to kill the dog.

Taranjot was booked on the written complaint of Delhi’s Meet Ashar the associate manager, emergency response team for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). An FIR was registered at Patran police station under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing animal), Sections 11(1) and 11(A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Sections 5 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Patran DSP Bharpur Singh said the accused has claimed that the dog was rabid and was biting people in the village. “But in the video the dog could be seen lying on the ground and the next minute, he opens fire at it… A probe is on,” the DSP said.