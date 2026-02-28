Patiala law varsity approves dropping ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ from name; Cong says poll stunt

The academic council of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala has approved a proposal to change its name to National Law University, officials said on Saturday, sparking a sharp reaction from the Congress, which condemned the move and termed it a “deliberate attempt to polarise voters ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections”.

The academic council of the university has approved the proposal changing the name to National Law University from the existing Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaishankar Singh said.

The V-C said the proposal had been forwarded to the executive council for further necessary action.

Sources said after clearance by the executive council, the proposal would be sent to the Punjab Higher Education Department.

An amendment to the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, would be required for this, they said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, who is an MLA from Patiala Rural, where the university is located, said he was not aware of the proposal and would not comment until he had full facts.

“I will study the matter and gather complete information before making any statement,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The universty’s move, however, drew sharp criticism from Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi who said that institutions established during the tenure of former prime ministers and Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi were founded with the vision of strengthening education, promoting scientific temper, advancing technology, and ensuring social welfare.

“These institutions represent a legacy of nation-building and progressive development,” he said.

He accused the BJP-RSS combine of “systematically attempting to alter history and rename institutions associated with the Congress legacy all over India”.

“Such actions are an attempt to divert the attention of the people of India from core issues such as education, health, unemployment, environmental degradation, and rising socio-economic challenges that directly affect every citizen,” the Patiala MP said, adding that the move to drop Rajiv gandhi from university’s name was “a deliberate attempt to polarise voters” ahead of the Assembly elections due in Punjab in 2027.

Story continues below this ad

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said termed the move as “sad and disgusting” as he targetted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. “The AAP apparently wants to please its masters in the BJP. Their hidden relationship is being revealed day by day, layer by layer. Rajiv ji not only sacrificed his life for the country, he also scripted the IT revolution in the country. He brought down the voting age from 21 to 18. The AAP’s countdown has begun. It is a matter of just a few months, we will restore the original name of the university after forming the government in 2027,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP’s move of “trying to erase the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi” was “shameful and petty”.

“Is AAP trying to please its hidden allies in BJP? The people of Punjab are watching. Layer by layer, the truth is unfolding,” he said, adding the party will restore the name once voted to power.

Established under the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab Act, 2006, the university began functioning in Patiala in May 2006 and received approval from the Bar Council of India in July that year.