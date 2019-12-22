Patiala gangrape case: Seven years later, HC orders re-trial

Punjab and Haryana High Court has sent the case back to lower court for a retrial. (Representational image) Punjab and Haryana High Court has sent the case back to lower court for a retrial. (Representational image)

Years after four people, including a woman, were convicted in two separate cases – one on an FIR pertaining to gangrape of an 18-year-old woman in Patiala and the other pertaining to her committing suicide – the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sent the case back to lower court for a retrial. Ruling that the trial in two cases had to be conducted together and not separately, the high court has ordered the convicts to be released on bail till the decision of the fresh trial.

“This court is of the view that both the alleged offences are connected with each other in such a way that a serious prejudice has been caused to both prosecution as well as defence by the separate trials in the said cases. This court feels that unless the evidence of both the FIRs is scanned together by the court to arrive at final conclusion, it may lead to failure of justice,” reads the judgment passed by a division bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Harnaresh Singh Gill on Friday.

The woman was allegedly raped by accused Gurpreet Singh alias Aman and Balwinder Singh in connivance with Shinderpaul Kaur and Sandeep Singh in November 2012. A month later, she committed suicide due to non-arrest of the accused, the pressure mounted by Punjab Police’s sub-inspector Nasib Singh and other accused through Panchayats.

While Balwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Shinderpaul Kaur were named as accused in both the FIRs, Sandeep Singh was accused only in the rape case. S-I Nasib Singh too was made accused in both the cases. In 2014, Balwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh were sentenced to life imprisonment for gangrape, while Shinderpal Kaur and Sandeep Singh were awarded similar term for criminal conspiracy. In 2015, Balwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Shinderpal Kaur were convicted in the suicide case too and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. S-I Nasib Singh was acquitted of all charges. His acquittal was challenged by victim’s mother before High Court.

The convicts, in defence, had submitted that the victim had “illicit relations” with a youth, who also had attempted suicide the same day at the same place. The suicide was a result of her being “turned out of her parental house” and the entire story had been concocted, the defence had argued in the appeal, adding they want to rely on the FIR pertaining to attempted suicide of the youth with whom the woman was in a “relationship”.

Observing that the prosecution, as well as defence, are heavily relying on the facts and evidence of both the cases, the division bench in the judgment said: “We find that in order to deliver justice, the evidence and facts of both the cases have to be gone together and then only the Court can decide whether the appellants are guilty or not.”

The division bench further said it is conscious of the fact that accused S-I Nasib Singh has been acquitted by the lower court and thus it should be slow in disturbing the same. However, it added, “but when the entire scenario is taken into consideration and is viewed from the angle of failure of justice then this court is of the considered opinion that to maintain the balance and delivery of justice, these cases should be remanded back for retrial”.

Ordering that the FIRs be clubbed together for a fresh trial by one court and the accused be charged together according to the offences committed by them, the division bench has suspended the sentence of Gurpreet Singh and Balwinder Singh considering they have undergone the agony of trial and appeal for the last seven years. Accused Sandeep Singh and Shunder Pal Kaur are already on bail and will continue to remain on bail. Accused Nasib Singh has been directed to appear before the trial court and furnish fresh bail bonds.

