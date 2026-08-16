Three Class 9 girls missing after Independence Day event at Patiala school

The girls reached the school around 6.30 am for the Independence Day function and were expected to return home by around 10.30 am. (Representational image)

Three Class 9 girls from a private school in Patiala, Punjab, went missing after attending an Independence Day function on Saturday, the police said.

According to their parents, the 14-year-old girls reached the school around 6.30 am for the function and were expected to return by around 10.30 am. However, none of the three reached home, and their parents approached the Civil Lines police on Saturday afternoon.

Civil Lines Station House Officer Winnerpreet Singh said, “Our teams are on the job to trace the girls. Since Saturday, we have formed different teams and are on the job. They are looking at CCTV footage from various locations. We are hopeful of a positive outcome soon.”