Patiala clash ‘mastermind’ Barjinder Singh Parwana arrested from Mohali

The alleged mastermind and main conspirator behind the violent clashes in Patiala, Barjinder Singh Parwana, has been arrested, Range Inspector General M S Chhina said on Sunday. The IG added that Parwana was nabbed from Mohali.

On Friday, a clash had broken out between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), who had called for an “anti-Khalistan” march, and Sikh activists and Nihangs brandishing swords outside the Kali Mata temple. The incident had led to stone-pelting by both sides, police officials had said, adding that at least four persons, including two policemen, were injured in the clash.

The incident was the first major law-and-order incident in the state under the new AAP government. On Friday evening, the Shiv Sena leadership in Mumbai directed its Punjab unit to take “stern action” against all those linked to the party who were involved in the clash. In a statement issued through the Punjab unit, the Sena said it has expelled a local leader, Harish Singla, who had allegedly led the “Khalistan Murdabad” march.

Singla was later arrested in a case lodged under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 186 (obstructing public servant), 188 (disobeying official orders) and 353 (assault to deter public servant).

Two more cases on various charges, including attempt to murder (IPC section 307) were registered against “unknown persons” on complaints from both sides involved in the clashes.