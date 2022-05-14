Patiala: At Punjabi University, Rs 2,000 fine if you feed stray dogs at random spots

The Punjabi University, Patiala in a statement Friday said that it has decided to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on people who will feed stray dogs at random spots inside the campus. The varsity said that three spots have been designated by the varsity and dogs can only be fed there.

The varsity also announced that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on those who harass, beat or assault the dogs on campus.

The statement said that recently many dog bite incidents had been reported in the varsity, following which students had demanded that the issue be resolved. However, a group of animal lovers also pleaded that the dogs were victims of human brutality and thus their lives should also be protected and the matter should be dealt with sensitively.

A committee was formed to look into the issue and a decision was taken after considering both sides, added the statement.

The three spots where dogs can be fed are near the horticulture department, near Dhobi Ghat and behind the UCO workshop boundary wall.

The university has always taken a sensitive and humane stand on animals, said Dr Navjot Kaur, registrar of the university. This way, she said, students and other visitors will be protected from dog bites and sentiments of animal lovers will also be respected. The decision on the number of spots where dogs can be fed might be reviewed later, she added.