Patiala Assault Case: Colonel writes to DGP, protests accused cop’s suspension withdrawal, his posting in Mohali

In a fresh escalation in the assault case involving a serving Army officer and his son, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has demanded immediate revocation of the reinstatement of a suspended Punjab Police inspector and his transfer to Mohali.

In a letter to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Colonel Bath expressed “deep concern” over the reported revocation of Inspector Harjinder Singh Dhillon’s suspension and his subsequent posting to Mohali under the Ropar Range headed by DIG Nanak Singh.

Colonel Bath, a resident of Patiala’s New Officers Colony who is currently posted at the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi, reiterated that “DIG Nanak Singh, who was the Patiala SSP when the incident took place, played a direct role in delaying the registration of an FIR and attempted to shield the accused officers”.