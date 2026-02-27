Patiala Assault Case: Colonel writes to DGP, protests accused cop’s suspension withdrawal, his posting in Mohali

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a fresh escalation in the assault case involving a serving Army officer and his son, Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath has demanded immediate revocation of the reinstatement of a suspended Punjab Police inspector and his transfer to Mohali.
In a letter to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), Colonel Bath expressed “deep concern” over the reported revocation of Inspector Harjinder Singh Dhillon’s suspension and his subsequent posting to Mohali under the Ropar Range headed by DIG Nanak Singh.
Colonel Bath, a resident of Patiala’s New Officers Colony who is currently posted at the Cabinet Secretariat in New Delhi, reiterated that “DIG Nanak Singh, who was the Patiala SSP when the incident took place, played a direct role in delaying the registration of an FIR and attempted to shield the accused officers”.
The Army officer described the developments as “potentially compromising the ongoing trial and endangering his family’s security”.
In his letter, Colonel Bath specifically requested:
– That Inspector Harjinder Singh Dhillon remain suspended until the trial concludes, to prevent him from allegedly using internal police connections to influence proceedings or intimidate witnesses and family members.
– That the inspector not be posted under DIG Nanak Singh, arguing that such an arrangement would “embolden” him and enable misuse of connections in the CBI-handled case in Mohali.
– Broader safeguards, including no postings for any accused officers near Patiala or Mohali, and exclusion from DIG Nanak Singh’s jurisdiction, whom he accused of protecting the accused after what he termed a “shameful act.”
Colonel Bath’s letter underscores the family’s “fears for safety and calls for measures to ensure a fair and impartial trial”.
So far, no official response from the Punjab Police or the DGP office to Colonel Bath’s representation has been made public.
On the intervening night of March 13 and 14 in 2025, Colonel Bath and his son were allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of Punjab Police personnel in civilian clothes outside a dhaba near Rajindra Hospital in Patiala over a parking dispute. The Colonel suffered serious injuries, including a fractured arm and facial trauma, and his son also required medical attention. Videos of the assault circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage, protests by ex-servicemen and intervention by senior Army officials.
Following delays in registering an FIR, widespread criticism and directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The Punjab Police initially suspended 12 personnel, including inspectors Dhillon, Harry Boparai, Ronnie Singh and Shaminder Singh.
In December 2025, the CBI filed a chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against four inspectors—Harjinder Singh Dhillon, Shaminder Singh, Harry Boparai and Ronnie Singh, identified as the principal accused —under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and related offences. The agency dropped the initial attempt-to-murder charge and highlighted serious lapses in the Patiala police investigation, including missing CCTV footage and delayed action.
A special CBI court summoned five Punjab Police personnel, including Constable Jai Singh, in January. The trial proceedings will commence on March 16.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram