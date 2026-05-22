Pathankot police bust racket spying for Pakistani intelligence, 1 arrested

The Pathankot police have recently uncovered an espionage network operating on behalf of Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The Central Investigating Agency (CIA) staff of the Pathankot police arrested Baljit Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Chak Dhariwal village in Pathankot. The police said Bittu and three of his accomplices were in active contact with anti-national elements.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had strategically installed a specialised CCTV camera on a roadside shop located between Bridge Numbers 4 and 5 on NH-44 Pathankot-Jammu Highway in Sujanpur. The primary objective of this setup was to closely monitor and track the movements and tactical activities of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces. The live electronic feed from these cameras was being transmitted directly to Pakistan-based handlers and intelligence agencies, presenting a threat to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of India.