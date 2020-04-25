Pathankot: No paediatric expertise available due to lockdown, Army doctors perform life-saving surgery on day-old baby

Army doctors claim that this is for the first time in the Armed Forces Medical Services wherein such an intricate operation on a newborn was done at a zonal hospital with no Pediatric Surgeon, Pediatric Anesthesiologist or Neonatologist available. Army doctors claim that this is for the first time in the Armed Forces Medical Services wherein such an intricate operation on a newborn was done at a zonal hospital with no Pediatric Surgeon, Pediatric Anesthesiologist or Neonatologist available.

As restrictions are in place because of COVID-19 lockdown, an intricate surgery was performed on a day old baby by a general surgeon in Military Hospital, Pathankot without the help of a paediatric surgeon or a neonatologist.

Doctors at the Pathankot Military Hospital performed the emergency lifesaving operation on the newborn baby as it was not feasible to take the baby to the nearest medical facility in Chandimandir with requisite expertise.

The day old baby of a soldier born after a caesarian section was suspected to have a rare congenital anomaly of the intestines (Hirschsprungs Disease) which had consequently developed intestinal block and perforation with contamination of abdomen with fecal material leading to Septic Infection.

Prompt diagnosis was made but the condition of the baby was critical and he was not fit for transfer to the nearest pediatric surgery centre at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, which was six hours drive by road.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown there was no pediatric surgeon available in the civil hospitals of Pathankot.

Major Adil Abdul Kalam, Surgical Specialist of Pathankot Military Hospital performed the intricate and challenging operation of opening up the abdomen of the new born baby who was on a ventilator, repairing of the tears in intestine and creation of stoma for diverting the stools.

Army doctors claim that this is for the first time in the Armed Forces Medical Services wherein such an intricate operation on a newborn was done at a zonal hospital with no Pediatric Surgeon, Pediatric Anesthesiologist or Neonatologist available.

The operation was performed in emergency, which if even delayed by few minutes could have resulted in exacerbation of multi organ failure, leading to death.

The doctor said that it was an extremely challenging and stressful task to manage the case in the absence of super specialty facilities.

Performing the intricate surgery in the intestines of the newborn with associated generalized septic infection was technically arduous and grueling but the team of doctors and nurses effectively carried out the surgery and now the baby is out of ventilator.

