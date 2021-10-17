Pathankot: Army pilot’s remains found after two-and-a-half months

The body of an Army personnel was found at the Ranjit Sagar dam reservoir near Pathankot on Sunday, more than two months after the helicopter he was flying crashed at the site.

The Army chopper was on a routine sortie when it crashed into the reservoir on August 3. However, despite best efforts of the Army and Navy diving teams, the body of Captain Jayant Joshi (27) could not be located all this while. The remains of the other pilot flying the helicopter, Lt Col AS Batth, had been recovered on August 15.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Harish Joshi, the father of Capt Jayant, said: “The remains have been identified and I am on my away to the Military Hospital, Pathankot where they have been taken. They were found close to the crash site. The visibility was not very good under the water, which is why it took so long to locate the remains. All credit goes to the Navy and Army teams which have been trying to find the remains for the past two-and-a-half months.”

Harish added that the family would take the remains to their home in Dwarka, New Delhi on Monday for the final rites. Capt Jayant’s mother is a serving officer in Military Nursing Service and the family was camping in Mamun Military Station near Pathankot for the last two-and-a-half months.

Capt Jayant had done his schooling from Army Public School (Dhaula Kuan) and had a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering. He had been commissioned in June 2017 and had done a two-year stint in the Sikh Light Infantry before joining the Army Aviation Corps.

Among the equipment deployed by the Navy to locate the remains and the wreckage of the helicopter were remotely operated underwater vehicles, handheld navigation system with sonar, side scanner sonar with echo sensor and portable transducer, divers propulsion vehicle, multi-beam sonar and submarine rescue unit of the Navy.

The Army had created a large floating platform from where all diving operations along with the launch of specialist equipment were being executed.