Chandigarh: Pastor booked for allegedly sexually harassing woman

NAYAGAON POLICE booked a pastor for allegedly sexually harassing a woman who had gone to pay her obeisance. The accused is yet to be arrested. Police said that the victim lodged a zero FIR in Ambala.

Advertising

According to information, the victim had gone to a religious place in Nayagaon on August 11 to pay obeisance. The pastor allegedly started passing lewd comments and also grabbed the victim’s arm while she was present inside the building. She added that she objected to the pastor’s gesture. As the victim did not know anyone in Nayagaon, she first decided to discuss the issue with her family first and then lodged the complaint.

The zero FIR was filed under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The case was registered against an unidentified person. We have started the investigation and will soon arrest the accused,” said Manveer Kaur, the IO of the case.