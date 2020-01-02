Ambala: Passport office reprimanded for rejecting forms of two sisters for ‘looking Nepali’

The incident took place with two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, who had approached the PP office with a request to issue their passports. The incident took place with two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, who had approached the PP office with a request to issue their passports.

The regional passport office came under fire on Wednesday for putting two women applicants through the agony of replying to questions over their nationality on the basis of their appearance.

The incident took place with two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, who had approached the PP office with a request to issue their passports. They furnished the documents required by the interviewing authority. However, instead of checking the papers, the officials passed a summary decision that their passports could not be prepared because they ‘looked like Nepali citizens’.

Both the sisters, met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence in the morning darbar and narrated the incident to him. After listening to the ordeal, the minister contacted Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma, directing him to redress the grievances of the women, who were refused issuance of passport on baseless grounds.

The DC, taking personal notice of the matter, ordered the PP officer to get the facts confirmed by checking documents and not passing remarks without taking into consideration the facts. The passports were prepared after a personal intervention by the DC. The DC also instructed the concerned PP officials that the instance should not be repeated.

