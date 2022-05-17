Passenger dies after falling off moving CTU bus

A 37-YEAR-OLD Ludhiana resident fell to death from a moving Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) bus near Shivalik Hotel turn, Sector 17, on Sunday. Police arrested the CTU bus driver identified as Deepak Sidhu for death due to negligent driving. The victim was identified as Pushpinder Singh Sidhu, a resident of New Janta Colony, Ludhiana.

Sources said that Pushpinder fell from the rear door of the bus when the bus had taken a turn towards ISBT-17. Sources said that though it is mandatory for CTU drivers to not open the doors of the bus until the bus reaches the bus stop, bus stand or the conductor signals the driver to stop the vehicle, the death is being investigated from all aspects. Sources said Pushpinder was standing near the rear door. He was going to ISBT-17.

Police said that the mishap was witnessed by many passengers including Umesh Kumar of Naya Gaon, who reported the matter to Chandigarh police.

Sources said that Pushpinder was rushed to GMSH-16 by Deepak. Later, doctors referred him to PGI. The family arrived and took him to Civil Hospital, Ropar. Later, information about his death was received from Civil hospital, Ropar. He received severe head injuries. He succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

A CTU officer said, “We have initiated a department probe against the driver Deepak Sidhu. A detailed explanation will also sought from the bus conductor. The bus, which was seized by the Chandigarh police, will soon be released from the police custody.”

A case was registered at Sector 17 police station.