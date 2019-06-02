Pashatap diwas: Panthic bodies remind Amarinder Singh of promises

To mark four years of the theft of a Saroop of Guru Granth Sahib, panthic organisations assembled at Bargari village’s gurdwara for the bhog of Sri Akhand Path where they also reminded Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of the promises his ministers had made at the stage of Bargari Morcha on December 9, 2018.

On that day, Morcha’s representatives had decided to lift dharna from dana mandi after a span of almost six months after Punjab minister Tripat Rajinder Bajwa made some promises from the stage.

Gurdeep Singh Bathinda, general secretary of United Akali Dal, who was present at Bargari Saturday said, “Bajwa had promised that Sikh prisoners who have completed their term will be released from jails. This promise remains unfulfilled. Now (SAD president) Sukhbir Badal’s name has appeared in the SIT chargesheet. The government needs to arrest Badal and former DGP Sumedh Saini”.

He added that they have also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal from his cabinet.

Simranjeet Singh Mann, president of SAD (Amritsar) and Dhian Singh Mand, the parallel Jathedar of Akal Takht as declared by Sarbat Khalsa, were also present. The organisations did not announce any future programme but stated that they have challenged the Punjab government to fulfil its promises otherwise, they will come up with their plan for seeking justice.

Meanwhile, soon after the dharna was lifted last year, the Morcha has remained a divided lot where Mand was being targeted by another parallel jathedar, Baljit Singh Daduwal, and few other organisations for “taking a hasty decision and not consulting with them”.

Meanwhile, 16 followers of Dera Sacha Sauda were arrested in connection with the theft of Guru Granth Sahib and sacrilege incidents. Out of these, only one, Mohinder Pal Bittu, is in jail and rest others have been released on bail. The Morcha members demanded a probe into the role played by Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim as his name also figures in the SIT charge sheet.

Bathinda said, “Credentials of all the dera followers, who had been earlier arrested, need to be checked. They had been enjoying security. They were used arms licenses on priority during the SAD-BJP regime.”