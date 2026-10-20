Ahead of Amit Shah visit, Punjab hands anti-drug activist’s murder case to CBI

Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Mansa in Punjab to meet murdered anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family members, the Punjab government on Tuesday said it has referred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Besides Jhota’s family, Shah is scheduled to meet the families of Bikramjit Singh, who was allegedly hacked to death in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur district on October 15, and Gulzar Singh, a daily-wage worker from Toor Banjara village in Sangrur district, whose alleged suicide has triggered controversy over allegations concerning drug sales.

Shah is also scheduled to attend a Dussehra event at Daresi Ground in Ludhiana, where an effigy symbolising chitta (heroin) is expected to be burnt alongside Ravana’s effigy.