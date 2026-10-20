Its anti-drug activist killed, a town in Punjab cancels Dussehra celebrations

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

With grief and shock gripping Mansa after the murder of the anti-drug activist, the local Dussehra committee decided to cancel this year’s celebrations, despite having completed preparations for the festival.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 09:18 PM IST
Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs.Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on Tuesday during a confrontation with its owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the alleged sale of intoxicating drugs.
Make us preferred source on Google

The night before he was shot dead, Parvinder Singh Jhota went to watch Ramleela with his two children. He made them sit on a motorcycle and stood outside, watching the performance. The following day, on October 13, the man who had made a routine visit to the festivities became the reason an entire city struggled to find the spirit to celebrate.

With grief and shock gripping Mansa after the murder of the anti-drug activist, the local Dussehra committee decided to cancel this year’s celebrations, despite having completed preparations for the festival.

“The incident that occurred is very unfortunate,” said Parveen Kumar Goyal, president of the Dussehra Committee. “There is terror and shock among people as to what has happened.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

For Goyal, the decision was particularly difficult. Ramleela had been staged for several nights, and the arrangements for Dussehra, including the effigies tghat were to be consigned to flames, were ready. Yet, the committee could not bring itself to go ahead with the celebrations.

“Just a night before his murder, he came to watch our Ramleela and brought both his children along. He stood right there, made his children sit on a motorcycle, and watched from outside before leaving,” Goyal recalled.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, had appealed to the community to observe Dussehra, a festival symbolising the victory of good over evil. But the organisers eventually decided that the grief over his death was too overwhelming to set aside. “Our heart just wasn’t in it, brother; our brother passed away,” Goyal said.

For the committee, the cancellation was unprecedented. Goyal said that in his 19 years as president of the Ramleela Committee and nine years overseeing Dussehra arrangements, the celebrations had never been called off.

Story continues below this ad

The decision reflected the impact Jhota’s killing had on the town, where his campaign against drugs had made him a familiar figure. Goyal described him as someone who spoke out against drug peddlers and warned families about the damage substance abuse was causing among young people.

“He only worked against drug peddlers. He never bothered or troubled any shopkeeper or landlord,” Goyal said. “He only went to them to say, ‘stop selling drugs, because someone’s son or youth is getting ruined, and it’s causing immense loss’,” he added.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah met a Punjab man’s family. Why are they refusing to cremate

Jhota’s death, Goyal said, was not merely a loss for his family but for the wider community. “He sacrificed his life for the sake of our people,” he said.

The killing has also intensified anger over the drug menace in the region, with Goyal demanding stringent action against those involved in the trade. “The drug problem is huge,” he said. “The government must ensure that those who sell drugs are given the death penalty”.
Jhota was shot dead allegedly by Ashwani Kumar, a medical store, after the activist questioned him over the sale of addictive drugs.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments