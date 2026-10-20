Its anti-drug activist killed, a town in Punjab cancels Dussehra celebrations

The night before he was shot dead, Parvinder Singh Jhota went to watch Ramleela with his two children. He made them sit on a motorcycle and stood outside, watching the performance. The following day, on October 13, the man who had made a routine visit to the festivities became the reason an entire city struggled to find the spirit to celebrate.

With grief and shock gripping Mansa after the murder of the anti-drug activist, the local Dussehra committee decided to cancel this year’s celebrations, despite having completed preparations for the festival.

“The incident that occurred is very unfortunate,” said Parveen Kumar Goyal, president of the Dussehra Committee. “There is terror and shock among people as to what has happened.”