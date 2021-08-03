Parvarish: Rs 2,000 each released for kids who lost single parent to Covid-19

The department has decided to give Rs 2,500 for three months to children, who were tested Covid positive for their better nutrition.

Days after fixing a limit of Rs 5 lakh annual income for the financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for children who lost single parent to Covid, the Chandigarh social welfare department decided to release Rs 2,000 each for these children till they achieve the age of maturity stating that the purpose is to cover almost all children affected by the pandemic.

Navjot Kaur, Director, UT social welfare department, said, “When a limit of Rs 5 lakh annual income was put for children who lost their single parent to Covid, we realised that there will be a number of children whose family income will be more than Rs 5 lakh. We cannot exclude these on this ground. As experts are predicting, a possible third wave of Covid could affect children, Parvarish scheme also has a provision for about Rs 2,500 for three months for nutrition of corona-affected children for three months.”

So far, the UT social welfare department collected records of 113 children, including six orphans, two surrendered children and 99 children who lost their single parent to Covid. A majority of children are from rehabilitation colonies, slum areas, villages and in periphery areas of Chandigarh.

Bisman Ahuja, an office-bearer with social welfare department, said, “We have collected the particulars, including family and, bank account details, of almost all the affected children. The funds are being released. We want to cover more children under various aspects of Parvarish scheme. Rs 2,000 was released for the children, whose family’s annual income is more than Rs 5 lakh, till the wish of families. Besides, Parvarish scheme also assures about the higher education of children, who lost their parents to Covid.”

Maximum affected children belong to middle income and below the poverty line families. There are certain cases when the extended family members declined to receive the financial assistance offered by the local administration. For instance, a tehsildar succumbed to Covid. He left behind his wife and one minor son. The wife and other family members declined assistance.