The party looks packed, but the balance sheet tells a different story

Among the city’s better-known nightclubs, ‘Prankster’ is the latest casualty. Its doors shut last month, taking the overall tally of clubs closed down to 13 in recent times. But Chandigarh’s nightlife crisis is bigger than one club, and the numbers behind the party are brutal.

The music is loud. The lights are bright. The tables look packed, but Chandigarh’s nightclub business is increasingly a high-risk and high-cost gamble.

Industry insiders say the shutdown exposes a bigger question: can Chandigarh’s nightlife economy still sustain so many expensive clubs? The answer is difficult.

A 10,000-square-foot nightclub with around 70 tables and nearly 100 staff incurred around Rs 3 crore in interiors alone. Then come monthly expenses: Rs 15-20 lakh in salaries, around Rs 3 lakh in electricity, up to Rs 8 lakh in rent at some establishments, around Rs 1.5 lakh for bouncers, around Rs 70,000 per night for a DJ, up to Rs 2 lakh for a good live singer, around Rs 2.5 lakh a month in food spoilage, wastage and pilferage, etc. Overall, operating expenses at a successful club can cross Rs 50-60 lakh a month, a club owner told The Indian Express. “And that is before talking about the cost of keeping customers interested,” he adds.

In barely a two-kilometre stretch on the city’s most-vital road – Madhya Marg – there are around 20 nightclubs and breweries, with every other showroom where a restaurant/ brewery is functional having a backdoor entry termed as the “club-entry”. Since last November, around eight clubs in Sector 26 have shut, while around nine remain operational, according to sources. Across Chandigarh, 13 clubs have closed over the last couple of years, insiders say. The prominent among those include Blurroom, Hard Rock, Boulevard, The Vault, Terminal 7, Kakuna, Aariki, Dryp, Playboy, Paara Night Club, Chandiland, Fellas and Prankster. The Brew Estate has also changed hands and is now operating as Sante.

The 300-day hurdle

Opening a nightclub is not simply about finding a premises and installing speakers, lights, putting up furniture, setting up a kitchen and beginning the party. Club owners say only the initial requisite permissions process can take up to 300 days. “There are excise, estate office, fire department, pollution department and police requirements, along with inspections and character verification, besides several other mandatory permissions/ licences/ requirements that the owners/ club operators need to fulfil,” one club owner explained.

“The excise licence and associated requirements cost around Rs 15-17 lakh and must be renewed every year. Then comes the real cash burn: liquor stock, chefs, bartenders, security, bouncers, staff training, kitchen trials, entertainment and marketing,” he adds.

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Deputy Commissioner who is also the Excise Commissioner, Nishant Yadav said, “Serving liquor is a responsible business. Getting an excise licence does involve certain formalities because we have to ensure that all the required conditions are met. We also have to look at the criminal history of the people applying for the licence so these things have to be checked. But our intention is not to unnecessarily trouble anyone. If there is any genuine difficulty in the process, applicants can approach the department and we will try to help them. The department is always there to guide and help. A lot of things will help once the single window system is implemented.”

The ‘party-night’ illusion

For club-hoppers, Saturday is synonymous with “party night”. Club operators explain that “a good Saturday night can make a club look wildly successful. A premium table can generate Rs 1.5-2 lakh, while a strong Saturday can bring in around Rs 12 lakh or more, per table. A really successful club can touch Rs 1 crore in monthly sales”.

But sales are not profit. “The liquor licence itself costs around Rs 15 lakh to 17 lakh. Then you have rent, salaries, electricity, security, DJs, entertainment, maintenance and stock. You need very strong and consistent footfall just to break even. A couple of good Saturdays cannot sustain a club for an entire month,” said a prominent club owner.

The discount trap

Several clubs, sources said, had begun cutting their menu while using discounts and offers through Swiggy and Zomato to attract customers. That created another problem. “When a club starts relying heavily on offers and discounts to bring people in, it tells you something about the market. You may get footfall, but the question is whether you are making enough money from that customer to sustain the business,” one of the club owners told The Indian Express. “The equation is simple – customers can disappear faster than fixed costs”, he added.

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Regulation, security and stress

Owners also point to inspections, notices, noise complaints and regulatory compliance. “Nobody is saying there should be no regulation, but when you have invested crores, every notice or inspection creates uncertainty. You are already working with thin margins. When administrative issues keep adding to the pressure, owners begin questioning whether the business is worth continuing,” said the club owner.

Then come fights, brawls and security concerns. “Almost everyone in the industry has received extortion calls or knows someone who has. You are already dealing with high operating costs, estate and police pressure. Then you have to worry about security and threats. At some point, an owner may simply decide that selling or exiting is better than taking that stress. Brawls become quite an everyday thing and hiring bouncers doesn’t help much,” he said.

A senior UT Police officer said that sometimes they have to visit owing to noise complaints from residents as they are taken very seriously.

“Whenever we receive a complaint, our teams have to go to the club and check the situation. The purpose is not to unnecessarily trouble the clubs or stop them from doing business, but to ensure that they follow the prescribed timings and noise limits. Residents also have a right to peace and quiet, so we have to maintain a balance between the functioning of clubs and the concerns of people living nearby,” the UT police officer said.

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The audience problem

Operators say Chandigarh’s nightlife audience is finite. “The problem is not that Chandigarh has no nightlife audience, but that the repeat customer base is not large enough,” said an industry source.

Vipul Dua of Peddlers, another prominent club, said hospitality businesses operate on thin margins. “High overheads, regulatory hurdles, security issues and razor-thin margins are the reasons. Most hospitality businesses operate on net profit margins of just 15 to 25 per cent. A bad season, a spike in food costs or a drop in foot traffic can instantly turn aqx profitable venue into a massive financial loss,” he said.

A few other club owners told The Indian Express that “The message from the closures is clear: Chandigarh still loves a night out. But loving the party is not enough to keep the party business alive. The real battle is keeping footfall strong enough to outrun Rs 50-60 lakh-plus monthly costs, while staying relevant in a city where customer loyalty can change with the next Instagram-worthy venue. The lights may still be flashing. But behind the scenes, Chandigarh’s nightlife balance sheet is flashing red.