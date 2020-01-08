BJP doesn’t value those who’ve worked for 30 years: Chandigarh councilor Negi

Heera Negi (File Photo) Heera Negi (File Photo)

REVOLTING against the BJP’s city leaders, infuriated BJP councilor Heera Negi, who was the front-runner for the post of the mayor, said that “party workers like her are now only left to gather a crowd for events”.

Negi’s stand comes a day after BJP declared Raj Bala Malik as the mayor candidate. She said that “city BJP leaders did not support her at all”.

Negi told Chandigarh Newsline, “Karyakartaon ka koi wajood nahi reh gaya ab is party mein yahan. Boht boht dukh ho raha hai mujhe. Teen baar ho chuka mere sath (party workers are no more valued here now. I am so so upset. This has happened with me thrice now).”

Asked why the party did not choose her despite being a senior leader and instead picked up Raj Bala Malik who shifted from the Congress to the BJP, Negi said, “Ye sab to kaagazon mein reh gaya ki senior hain party mein (It is all in the papers now that I am a senior leader).”

Lashing out at the local leaders of the party, Negi said, “Hum jaise jo 30 saal se party ke liye kaam kar rahe hain, sirf bheed ekathi karne ke liye reh gaye hain. Bass duty lagti hai or leke jao sirf public ko (Leaders like me who are working in the party for the last 30 years are just left to gather a crowd for their events).”

The party councilor was so disappointed over the party’s decision to declare Malik as the official candidate that she went on to say that “there is no respect left in the BJP for old party workers and she will meet with leaders in Delhi telling them about the scenario of workers in Chandigarh”.

Asked if she was not supported by MP Kirron Kher, councilor Negi said, “Kisi ke sath dene ya na dene se kya hota hai.”

“If these local leaders wanted, they could have vouched for me for this post. I am thankful to the Sangathan and Sangh that supported me and lobbied for me. I don’t even have words to express my thanks to them because they stood with me till the end. It is just that these local leaders completely ignored me and reasons are best known to them,” Negi said.

Negi said, “Vote bank ki rajneeti reh gayi hai bass.”

It has happened the third time with Negi. In 2015, Negi was pitted against Congress candidate Poonam Sharma but the former lost the mayor polls. In 2016, a statement from the BJP came which stated that fielding Negi was a mistake. Negi had then complained to the high command about the fact that she was being maligned.

In 2017 again in the elections of the Finance and Contract Committee, Negi lost despite the BJP being in majority. She had that time been vocal in saying that those councilors were responsible for her loss that was holding allegiance to city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon.

