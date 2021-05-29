Parts of Mohali without water supply for 72 hours

gitated people went to the concerned tube well situated at Daffarpur village only to receive a reply that the water supply will not be available for next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

AT LEAST 72 hours have passed since almost a thousand residents of Gurunanak Colony, Daffaripur village near Derabassi have received water supply, which was discontinued on May 26.

The district administration has also failed to redress the repeated grievances of locals. Agitated people went to the concerned tube well situated at Daffarpur village only to receive a reply that the water supply will not be

available for next 24 hours.

Gurunanak Colony, village Daffarpur, certain parts of Mor Tikri comprising over 2,500 families depend on the public tubewell for the routine water supply.

“Three days have gone, we have not received the water supply. We are depending on private water tankers. The tanker operator has increased the rates. The officials concerned are not responding to calls. We visited the local tube well and the operator told us that there is no chance of resumption of supply in the next 24 hours,” said Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony

Sangeeta Devi, another resident, said, “The chances of getting contaminated water from the water tankers are very high. Our routine affairs are also affected. The electric motor of the tubewell was sparked three days back and it was not rectified till now.” Sources said a futile attempt was made to rectify the fault but in vain.

The affected area falls in the rural part of district Mohali and in the Patiala constituency.

“He is not aware about the problem. The area might be not in the limit of MC Derabassi,” said EO, Derabassi, Jagjit Singh.

SDO, Derabassi, water supply, Karamjit Singh, did not respond the repeated calls.