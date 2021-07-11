Parts of Chandigarh get light rain, temperature down 3 notches

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 degrees celsius, giving Delhiites a break from the intense heat. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

Light rainfall in some areas of Chandigarh brought the maximum temperature three points down as it was recorded at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The weather department predicted light rainfall for next three days.

A detailed forecast released by the Indian Metrological Department, Chandigarh, stated, “The maximum temperature will further fall from 2-3 degrees C. The intense rainfall is expected in both the states, including Punjab and Haryana. Chandigarh will also likely to receive continuous light rainfall between July 11 and July 13.”

Meanwhile, at least eight two-wheeler riders skidded as leaves and fruits from roadside trees fell on the road following the rainfall making the dividing road Sector 23/24 slippery Saturday afternoon. Motorists suffered minor injuries.

Later, traffic cops from Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, threw sand and soil on the slippery portion, making it smooth for the motorists. The fruits were of ficus retusa fig trees, which are known for dense canopy.

Light rainfall took place in half of the city, especially in central and northern sectors. Southern sectors remained dry. Rajnish Watts, former principal of Chandigarh College of Architecture, said, “Earlier also, there were complaints about trees from the motorists during the rain. But these trees are part of Chandigarh’s road architecture. Ficus Retusa Fig tree is a tree of dense canopy.”

A traffic policeman from Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, said, “We covered the slippery portion with sand and soil. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, were advised to slow down the speed.”